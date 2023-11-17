The San Antonio Spurs (3-8) hope to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (6-4) on November 17, 2023.

Kings vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs Spurs Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (49.9%).

Sacramento is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 49.9% from the field.

The Spurs are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 16th.

The Kings average 9.5 fewer points per game (114.6) than the Spurs give up (124.1).

Sacramento is 4-0 when scoring more than 124.1 points.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs are shooting 46.5% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 48.9% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio has put together a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.9% from the field.

The Kings are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 24th.

The Spurs put up only 3.4 fewer points per game (110.6) than the Kings give up (114).

When it scores more than 114 points, San Antonio is 3-2.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Kings have fared better in home games this year, scoring 120.8 points per game, compared to 108.4 per game in road games.

Sacramento is giving up 117 points per game this season when playing at home, which is six more points than it is allowing away from home (111).

The Kings are sinking 14.6 treys per game with a 34.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (14.2 threes per game, 33.6% three-point percentage).

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Spurs are putting up more points at home (116.8 per game) than away (105.5). And they are conceding less at home (121.2) than on the road (126.5).

At home, San Antonio gives up 121.2 points per game. On the road, it allows 126.5.

This year the Spurs are collecting more assists at home (31.8 per game) than away (27.3).

Kings Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Alex Len Out Ankle Trey Lyles Out Calf

Spurs Injuries