Friday's contest between the James Madison Dukes (3-0) and Radford Highlanders (2-2) going head to head at Atlantic Union Bank Center has a projected final score of 88-75 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored James Madison, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 17.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

James Madison vs. Radford Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023

7:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Atlantic Union Bank Center

James Madison vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: James Madison 88, Radford 75

Spread & Total Prediction for James Madison vs. Radford

Computer Predicted Spread: James Madison (-13.3)

James Madison (-13.3) Computer Predicted Total: 162.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison Performance Insights

James Madison was the 14th-best squad in the nation in points scored (80.5 per game) and 118th in points conceded (68.1) last season.

Last year, the Dukes were 35th in the nation in rebounds (34.8 per game) and 148th in rebounds allowed (30.7).

With 13.4 assists per game last year, James Madison was 150th in the country.

With 8.0 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc last season, the Dukes were 104th and 132nd in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, James Madison was 128th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (6.8 per game) and 37th in defensive 3-point percentage (31.0%).

The Dukes took 62.8% of their shots from inside the arc, and 37.2% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 71.8% of the Dukes' buckets were 2-pointers, and 28.2% were 3-pointers.

