The No. 24 James Madison Dukes (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Radford Highlanders (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

James Madison vs. Radford Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

James Madison Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Dukes had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.3% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Highlanders' opponents hit.
  • In games James Madison shot better than 44.9% from the field, it went 14-2 overall.
  • The Dukes were the 35th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Highlanders ranked 251st.
  • Last year, the 80.5 points per game the Dukes scored were 15.7 more points than the Highlanders gave up (64.8).
  • James Madison went 18-5 last season when scoring more than 64.8 points.

James Madison Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last season, James Madison averaged 11.5 more points per game (86.4) than it did away from home (74.9).
  • The Dukes gave up 65.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.8 on the road.
  • James Madison sunk 9.4 three-pointers per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.9 more threes and 5.4% points better than it averaged on the road (7.5 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

James Madison Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Michigan State W 79-76 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/9/2023 @ Kent State W 113-108 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
11/12/2023 Howard W 107-86 Atlantic Union Bank Center
11/17/2023 Radford - Atlantic Union Bank Center
11/21/2023 Southern Illinois - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/29/2023 Buffalo - Atlantic Union Bank Center

