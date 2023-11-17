Hampton vs. Kent State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1) host the Hampton Pirates (1-2) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Hampton vs. Kent State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 5:45 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- Hampton's games hit the over 13 out of 25 times last season.
- The Pirates covered the spread 13 times in 32 games last year.
- Kent State put together a 20-11-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 13-12-0 mark of Hampton.
Hampton vs. Kent State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kent State
|76.1
|144.3
|65.9
|143.4
|143.7
|Hampton
|68.2
|144.3
|77.5
|143.4
|143.9
Additional Hampton Insights & Trends
- The Pirates' 68.2 points per game last year were just 2.3 more points than the 65.9 the Golden Flashes gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 65.9 points last season, Hampton went 12-4 against the spread and 7-15 overall.
Hampton vs. Kent State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kent State
|20-11-0
|12-19-0
|Hampton
|13-12-0
|13-12-0
Hampton vs. Kent State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kent State
|Hampton
|15-0
|Home Record
|7-6
|9-6
|Away Record
|1-13
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-5-0
|8-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|83.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.8
|68.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.9
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-7-0
|2-12-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
