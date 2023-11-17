The Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1) face the Hampton Pirates (1-2) at 5:45 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Kent State vs. Hampton matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hampton vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hampton vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kent State Moneyline Hampton Moneyline BetMGM Kent State (-16.5) 154.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kent State (-16.5) 154.5 -3500 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Hampton vs. Kent State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Hampton put together a 13-12-0 ATS record last year.

The Pirates covered the spread three times last season (3-6 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

Kent State compiled a 20-11-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 12 Golden Flashes games went over the point total.

