The Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1) take the court against the Hampton Pirates (1-2) at 5:45 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hampton vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Hampton Stats Insights

The Pirates shot 39.2% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 40.5% the Golden Flashes' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Hampton had a 5-10 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.5% from the field.

The Pirates were the 294th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Flashes finished 91st.

The Pirates put up only 2.3 more points per game last year (68.2) than the Golden Flashes allowed their opponents to score (65.9).

When it scored more than 65.9 points last season, Hampton went 7-15.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Hampton Home & Away Comparison

Hampton averaged 69.8 points per game at home last season, and 65.9 away.

At home, the Pirates allowed 71.3 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.1).

At home, Hampton made 5.9 treys per game last season, 1.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.4). Hampton's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.6%) than away (33.9%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hampton Upcoming Schedule