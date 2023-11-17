Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Fairfax County, Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fairfax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Potomac High School at Lewis High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Springfield, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rock Ridge High School at Langley High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 17
- Location: McLean, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.