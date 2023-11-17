Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bedford County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Bedford County, Virginia this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Bedford County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
E. C. Glass High School at Jefferson Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Forest, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
