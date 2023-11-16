Thursday's game between the William & Mary Tribe (2-1) and Omaha Mavericks (1-2) squaring off at Clune Arena has a projected final score of 80-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of William & Mary, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on November 16.

There is no line set for the matchup.

William & Mary vs. Omaha Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

William & Mary vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: William & Mary 80, Omaha 69

Spread & Total Prediction for William & Mary vs. Omaha

Computer Predicted Spread: William & Mary (-11.6)

William & Mary (-11.6) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

William & Mary Performance Insights

William & Mary ranked 294th in college basketball last season with 67.2 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 184th with 70.3 points allowed per contest.

The Tribe ranked 288th in the nation with 29.8 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 175th with 31.1 rebounds allowed per game.

Last year William & Mary ranked 249th in college basketball in assists, averaging 12.2 per game.

The Tribe were 113th in the country with 11.2 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 276th with 10.8 forced turnovers per game.

The Tribe ranked 125th in the nation with 7.8 three-pointers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 49th with a 36.7% shooting percentage from three-point land.

William & Mary was 177th in the nation with 7.2 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 256th with a 34.9% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

William & Mary attempted 34.3 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 61.8% of the shots it took (and 67.6% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 21.2 three-pointers per contest, which were 38.2% of its shots (and 32.4% of the team's buckets).

