Thursday's contest features the Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) and the Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) squaring off at John Paul Jones Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-52 win for heavily favored Virginia according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Virginia vs. Texas Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Virginia vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 80, Texas Southern 52

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia vs. Texas Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-28.2)

Virginia (-28.2) Computer Predicted Total: 132.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Virginia Performance Insights

Last season, Virginia was 276th in the nation offensively (67.8 points scored per game) and sixth-best defensively (60.5 points allowed).

The Cavaliers were 298th in college basketball in rebounds per game (29.6) and 53rd in rebounds conceded (29) last season.

Last season Virginia was 24th-best in college basketball in assists with 15.7 per game.

With 6.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35% from beyond the arc last season, the Cavaliers were 256th and 132nd in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, Virginia was 165th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (7.1 per game) and 205th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.1%).

Last season, the Cavaliers took 64.4% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.6% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.3% of the Cavaliers' baskets were 2-pointers, and 27.7% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.