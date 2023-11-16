The Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) hope to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Virginia vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACCN

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers shot 44.9% from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43% the Tigers allowed to opponents.

Virginia went 16-1 when it shot higher than 43% from the field.

The Cavaliers were the 298th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers ranked 58th.

Last year, the Cavaliers recorded only 4.1 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Tigers allowed (71.9).

Virginia had a 10-0 record last season when putting up more than 71.9 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, Virginia put up 2.9 more points per game (68.6) than it did when playing on the road (65.7).

The Cavaliers gave up 56.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (64.6).

In terms of three-point shooting, Virginia performed worse at home last year, sinking 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 38.2% percentage in road games.

