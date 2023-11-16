The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1) take the court against the Houston Christian Huskies (1-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network Extra

Virginia Tech vs. Houston Christian 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Huskies scored only 0.9 more points per game last year (58.7) than the Hokies allowed their opponents to score (57.8).

Houston Christian had an 11-13 record last season when giving up fewer than 72.4 points.

Last year, the 72.4 points per game the Hokies scored were 9.3 more points than the Huskies gave up (63.1).

Virginia Tech went 21-1 last season when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Last season, the Hokies had a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.2% lower than the 50.2% of shots the Huskies' opponents knocked down.

The Huskies shot at a 28.5% clip from the field last season, 9.9 percentage points less than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Hokies averaged.

Virginia Tech Schedule