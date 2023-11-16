We have high school basketball competition in Shenandoah County, Virginia today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shenandoah County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central High School - Woodstock at East Rockingham High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 16

5:30 PM ET on November 16 Location: Elkton, VA

Elkton, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Staunton High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16

7:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Quicksburg, VA

Quicksburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at Strasburg High School