Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shenandoah County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Shenandoah County, Virginia today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Shenandoah County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central High School - Woodstock at East Rockingham High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Elkton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Staunton High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Quicksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Strasburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Strasburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
