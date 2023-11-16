Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roanoke County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Roanoke County, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Roanoke County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rockbridge County High School at William Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Vinton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bassett High School at Northside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
