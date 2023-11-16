Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Roanoke County, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Roanoke County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rockbridge County High School at William Byrd High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16

7:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Vinton, VA

Vinton, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Bassett High School at Northside High School