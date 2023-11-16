Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Prince William County, Virginia today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Prince William County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Brentsville District High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16

7:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Nokesville, VA

Nokesville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Potomac Senior High School at South County High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 16

7:15 PM ET on November 16 Location: Lorton, VA

Lorton, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Osbourn High School at Gar-Field High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16

7:30 PM ET on November 16 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain View High School at C.D. Hylton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16

7:30 PM ET on November 16 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Freedom High School - Woodbridge