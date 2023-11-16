Thursday's contest that pits the Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-0) versus the Norfolk State Spartans (3-0) at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-56 in favor of Appalachian State, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 16.

Last time out, the Spartans won on Sunday 70-46 over Radford.

Norfolk State vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk State vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 69, Norfolk State 56

Norfolk State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Spartans outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game last season, with a +361 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.6 points per game (247th in college basketball) and gave up 50.7 per contest (first in college basketball).

In conference matchups, Norfolk State tallied fewer points per contest (58.6) than its overall average (61.6).

The Spartans posted 69.3 points per game at home last season. In road games, they averaged 53.9 points per contest.

Defensively Norfolk State played better at home last season, giving up 45.2 points per game, compared to 56.5 away from home.

