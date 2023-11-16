Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Norfolk County, Virginia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Norfolk County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Phoebus High School at Maury High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
