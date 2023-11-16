The Liberty Flames (2-0) host the Furman Paladins (2-0) at HTC Center on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Liberty vs. Furman Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liberty Betting Records & Stats

Liberty put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Liberty covered less often than Furman last year, sporting an ATS record of 16-13-0, compared to the 19-12-0 record of the Paladins.

Liberty vs. Furman Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Liberty 74.7 155.6 60.9 132.1 135.6 Furman 80.9 155.6 71.2 132.1 146.1

Additional Liberty Insights & Trends

Last year, the Flames scored just 3.5 more points per game (74.7) than the Paladins allowed (71.2).

When Liberty scored more than 71.2 points last season, it went 11-6 against the spread and 20-2 overall.

Liberty vs. Furman Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Liberty 16-13-0 13-16-0 Furman 19-12-0 17-14-0

Liberty vs. Furman Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Liberty Furman 19-1 Home Record 15-2 6-7 Away Record 8-3 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.5 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

