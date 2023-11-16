Liberty vs. Furman: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 16
The Liberty Flames (2-0) host the Furman Paladins (2-0) at HTC Center on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Liberty vs. Furman Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: HTC Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Liberty Betting Records & Stats
- Liberty put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- Liberty covered less often than Furman last year, sporting an ATS record of 16-13-0, compared to the 19-12-0 record of the Paladins.
Liberty vs. Furman Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Liberty
|74.7
|155.6
|60.9
|132.1
|135.6
|Furman
|80.9
|155.6
|71.2
|132.1
|146.1
Additional Liberty Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Flames scored just 3.5 more points per game (74.7) than the Paladins allowed (71.2).
- When Liberty scored more than 71.2 points last season, it went 11-6 against the spread and 20-2 overall.
Liberty vs. Furman Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Liberty
|16-13-0
|13-16-0
|Furman
|19-12-0
|17-14-0
Liberty vs. Furman Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Liberty
|Furman
|19-1
|Home Record
|15-2
|6-7
|Away Record
|8-3
|12-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|3-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-3-0
|78.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|86.5
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|77.5
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
