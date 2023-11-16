Thursday's game between the Furman Paladins (2-0) and the Liberty Flames (2-0) at HTC Center has a projected final score of 80-72 based on our computer prediction, with Furman taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Liberty vs. Furman Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Liberty vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 80, Liberty 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Furman

Computer Predicted Spread: Furman (-7.5)

Furman (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liberty Performance Insights

On offense, Liberty was the 105th-ranked squad in the country (74.7 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was eighth-best (60.9 points conceded per game).

On the glass, the Flames were 241st in college basketball in rebounds (30.8 per game) last season. They were 11th-best in rebounds conceded (27.1 per game).

Last season Liberty was 19th-best in the country in assists with 16 per game.

Last year, the Flames were fourth-best in the country in 3-point makes (10.4 per game), and they ranked No. 29 in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

Last season, Liberty was 73rd in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (6.4 per game) and 160th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.5%).

Last year, Liberty took 49.6% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 50.4% from inside it. In terms of makes, 39% of Liberty's baskets were 3-pointers, and 61% were 2-pointers.

