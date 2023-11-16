How to Watch Liberty vs. Furman on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Liberty Flames (2-0) take on the Furman Paladins (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.
Liberty vs. Furman Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Liberty Stats Insights
- The Flames shot 47.5% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Paladins allowed to opponents.
- Liberty had a 21-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Paladins ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball, the Flames finished 241st.
- Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Flames averaged were just 3.5 more points than the Paladins gave up (71.2).
- When Liberty scored more than 71.2 points last season, it went 20-2.
Liberty Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Liberty performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 78.8 points per game, compared to 71.2 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Flames ceded 55.7 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 69.9.
- Liberty averaged 11.7 threes per game with a 39.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.9 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged in road games (8.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).
Liberty Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Mid-Atlantic Christian
|W 103-43
|Liberty Arena
|11/10/2023
|Charlotte
|W 71-59
|Spectrum Center
|11/16/2023
|Furman
|-
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Liberty Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
