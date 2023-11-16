The Liberty Flames (2-0) take on the Furman Paladins (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Liberty vs. Furman Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Liberty Stats Insights

  • The Flames shot 47.5% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Paladins allowed to opponents.
  • Liberty had a 21-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Paladins ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball, the Flames finished 241st.
  • Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Flames averaged were just 3.5 more points than the Paladins gave up (71.2).
  • When Liberty scored more than 71.2 points last season, it went 20-2.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Liberty performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 78.8 points per game, compared to 71.2 per game in road games.
  • In 2022-23, the Flames ceded 55.7 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 69.9.
  • Liberty averaged 11.7 threes per game with a 39.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.9 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged in road games (8.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Liberty Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Mid-Atlantic Christian W 103-43 Liberty Arena
11/10/2023 Charlotte W 71-59 Spectrum Center
11/16/2023 Furman - HTC Center
11/25/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Liberty Arena
11/30/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena

