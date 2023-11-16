Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Fairfax County, Virginia today, we've got you covered.
Fairfax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Potomac Senior High School at South County High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Lorton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centreville High School at Broad Run High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freedom High School - South Riding at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Potomac School at West Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Springfield, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James W Robinson High School at Justice High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
