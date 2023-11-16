The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Fairfax County, Virginia today, we've got you covered.

Fairfax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Potomac Senior High School at South County High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 16

7:15 PM ET on November 16 Location: Lorton, VA

Lorton, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Centreville High School at Broad Run High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 16

7:15 PM ET on November 16 Location: Ashburn, VA

Ashburn, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Freedom High School - South Riding at Westfield High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16

7:30 PM ET on November 16 Location: Chantilly, VA

Chantilly, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

The Potomac School at West Springfield High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16

7:30 PM ET on November 16 Location: Springfield, VA

Springfield, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

James W Robinson High School at Justice High School