Tune in to see the first round of the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship on Thursday, November 16, when golfers head to Naples, Florida and the 6,556-yard, par-72 course at Tiburon Golf Club, fighting for a piece of the $7M purse. Lydia Ko is the defending champion at this event.

How to Watch the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship

Start Time: 7:45 AM ET

7:45 AM ET Venue: Tiburon Golf Club

Tiburon Golf Club Location: Naples, Florida

Naples, Florida Par/Distance: Par 72/6,556 yards

Par 72/6,556 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: NBC

CME Group Tour Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 7:45 AM ET Andrea Lee, Madelene Sagstrom 12:15 PM ET Jin-young Ko, Minjee Lee 12:05 PM ET Xiyu Lin, Atthaya Thitikul 11:55 AM ET Allisen Corpuz, Ayaka Furue 11:45 AM ET Hae-Ran Ryu, Charley Hull 11:35 AM ET Angel Yin, Brooke Mackenzie Henderson 11:25 AM ET Nelly Korda, Yuka Saso 11:15 AM ET Leona Maguire, Megan Khang 11:05 AM ET Ashleigh Buhai, Nasa Hataoka 10:55 AM ET Linn Grant, Georgia Hall

