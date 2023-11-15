Player prop betting options for Luka Doncic, Kyle Kuzma and others are available in the Dallas Mavericks-Washington Wizards matchup at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Wizards vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSW

MNMT and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -111)

Kuzma is averaging 22.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 6.5).

Kuzma averages two assists, 1.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Kuzma, at 1.7 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.8 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -161) 6.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: +106)

Tyus Jones' 13.7 points per game average is 3.2 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (2.7) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Jones has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: +122)

The 18.7 points Jordan Poole scores per game are 2.2 more than his prop total on Wednesday (16.5).

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 2.5.

Poole's assists average -- three -- is 1.5 lower than Wednesday's prop bet.

He has knocked down 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: -104)

Wednesday's over/under for Doncic is 28.5 points. That's 12.5 fewer than his season average of 41.

He has grabbed 11.5 rebounds per game, 3.0 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (8.5).

Doncic's year-long assist average -- 8.5 per game -- is the exact same as Wednesday's assist over/under.

Doncic has averaged six made three-pointers per game, 2.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -161) 6.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: +106)

Tim Hardaway Jr. is scoring 18 points per game, 0.5 more than Wednesday's over/under.

He has knocked down three three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday.

