The Washington Wizards (2-8) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the Dallas Mavericks (8-3) on Wednesday, November 15 at Capital One Arena, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

The Wizards fell in their most recent matchup 111-107 against the Raptors on Monday. Kyle Kuzma scored 34 points in the Wizards' loss, leading the team.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Delon Wright PG Out Knee 3.7 3.3 5.0

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe)

Wizards vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSSW

Wizards vs. Mavericks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -5.5 242.5

