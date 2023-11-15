Wizards vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Wizards (2-8) are underdogs (+5.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (8-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs on MNMT and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under set at 243.5 points.
Wizards vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-5.5
|243.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has combined with its opponent to score more than 243.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- The average total for Washington's games this season is 237.8 points, 5.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Washington is 5-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Wizards have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win one time (12.5%) in those contests.
- Washington has not won as an underdog of +180 or more on the moneyline this season in six games with those odds or longer.
- Washington has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Wizards vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Wizards Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
|Mavericks vs Wizards Prediction
|Mavericks vs Wizards Players to Watch
Wizards vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 243.5
|% of Games Over 243.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|4
|36.4%
|122.8
|238.1
|118.8
|241.3
|230.1
|Wizards
|4
|40%
|115.3
|238.1
|122.5
|241.3
|233.4
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- The Wizards put up just 3.5 fewer points per game (115.3) than the Mavericks allow (118.8).
- Washington has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 1-3 overall record in games it scores more than 118.8 points.
Wizards vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|5-5
|3-3
|7-3
|Mavericks
|6-5
|0-2
|9-2
Wizards vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Wizards
|Mavericks
|115.3
|122.8
|8
|2
|2-2
|4-2
|1-3
|6-0
|122.5
|118.8
|28
|25
|4-1
|3-0
|2-3
|3-0
