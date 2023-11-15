The William & Mary Tribe (0-3) will try to stop a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William & Mary Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

William & Mary vs. Virginia 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Tribe put up just three more points per game last year (66.3) than the Cavaliers gave up (63.3).
  • William & Mary went 14-3 last season when giving up fewer than 68.7 points.
  • Last year, the Cavaliers scored only two more points per game (68.7) than the Tribe allowed (66.7).
  • When Virginia scored more than 66.7 points last season, it went 13-4.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Norfolk State L 66-64 Kaplan Arena
11/10/2023 VCU L 70-54 Kaplan Arena
11/12/2023 George Mason L 77-72 Kaplan Arena
11/15/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
11/24/2023 Tennessee State - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/30/2023 Old Dominion - Kaplan Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.