The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1) and the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-1) play in a matchup with no set line at Cassell Coliseum on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Virginia Tech vs. Campbell Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

ACC Network Extra

Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Virginia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Virginia Tech covered 14 times in 31 matchups with a spread last season.

Virginia Tech (14-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 45.2% of the time, 13.4% less often than Campbell (17-12-0) last year.

Virginia Tech vs. Campbell Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia Tech 74.1 143.9 70.1 138.6 140.0 Campbell 69.8 143.9 68.5 138.6 132.0

Additional Virginia Tech Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.1 points per game the Hokies recorded were 5.6 more points than the Fighting Camels allowed (68.5).

Virginia Tech went 12-11 against the spread and 16-8 overall last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Virginia Tech vs. Campbell Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia Tech 14-17-0 18-13-0 Campbell 17-12-0 20-9-0

Virginia Tech vs. Campbell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Tech Campbell 13-4 Home Record 8-6 2-9 Away Record 4-10 9-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

