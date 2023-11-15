The VCU Rams (1-1) take on the Radford Highlanders (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ESPN+.

VCU vs. Radford Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VCU Stats Insights

  • The Rams made 46.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Highlanders allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
  • In games VCU shot better than 44.9% from the field, it went 18-2 overall.
  • The Rams were the 264th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Highlanders finished 251st.
  • Last year, the Rams recorded 6.1 more points per game (70.9) than the Highlanders allowed (64.8).
  • VCU had a 20-2 record last season when putting up more than 64.8 points.

VCU Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively VCU played better in home games last season, putting up 73 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game away from home.
  • The Rams surrendered 61.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed in road games (65.5).
  • When playing at home, VCU sunk 0.6 more threes per game (6.1) than in road games (5.5). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to in road games (34.9%).

VCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 McNeese L 76-65 Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/10/2023 Samford W 75-65 Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/15/2023 Radford - Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/18/2023 Seattle U - Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/23/2023 Iowa State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

