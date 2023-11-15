Tyus Jones NBA Player Preview vs. the Mavericks - November 15
Tyus Jones and his Washington Wizards teammates hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
If you'd like to make predictions on Jones' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks
- Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-122)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-159)
- Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+100)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+104)
Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Mavericks conceded 114.1 points per game last year, 16th in the league.
- On the boards, the Mavericks allowed 44.7 rebounds per game last year, 22nd in the NBA in that category.
- The Mavericks conceded 24.9 assists per contest last season (eighth in the league).
- In terms of three-point defense, the Mavericks were No. 1 in the league last year, conceding 11.1 makes per game.
Tyus Jones vs. the Mavericks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/20/2023
|35
|16
|2
|6
|2
|0
|1
|3/13/2023
|32
|13
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3/11/2023
|33
|11
|4
|10
|1
|0
|1
|10/22/2022
|24
|10
|0
|5
|2
|1
|1
