The Richmond Spiders (1-1) take on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-2) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Paul Porter Arena. It begins at 11:00 AM ET.

Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Richmond vs. Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Spiders put up an average of 69.0 points per game last year, only 2.1 more points than the 66.9 the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up.

Richmond had a 17-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 77.0 points.

Last year, the 77.0 points per game the Runnin' Bulldogs scored were 15.4 more points than the Spiders gave up (61.6).

Gardner-Webb had a 24-2 record last season when putting up more than 61.6 points.

The Runnin' Bulldogs shot 40.6% from the field last season, 7.2 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Spiders allowed to opponents.

The Spiders shot 53.8% from the field, 4.9% lower than the 58.7% the Runnin' Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.

Richmond Schedule