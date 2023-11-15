The Boston College Eagles (2-0) play the Richmond Spiders (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boston College vs. Richmond matchup.

Richmond vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Richmond vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boston College Moneyline Richmond Moneyline BetMGM Boston College (-5.5) 143.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Boston College (-5.5) 142.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Richmond vs. Boston College Betting Trends (2022-23)

Richmond went 11-19-0 ATS last year.

The Spiders did not cover the spread last year (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Boston College put together a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 18 Eagles games last season went over the point total.

