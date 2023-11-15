Radford vs. VCU: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The VCU Rams (1-1) and the Radford Highlanders (2-1) meet at Stuart C. Siegel Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.
Radford vs. VCU Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Highlanders Betting Records & Stats
- Last season 13 of Radford's games hit the over.
- The Highlanders were 14-14-0 against the spread last season.
- VCU (16-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.6% of the time, 1.6% more often than Radford (14-14-0) last season.
Radford vs. VCU Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|VCU
|70.9
|140.2
|62.9
|127.7
|134.4
|Radford
|69.3
|140.2
|64.8
|127.7
|135.3
Additional Radford Insights & Trends
- The Highlanders scored an average of 69.3 points per game last year, 6.4 more points than the 62.9 the Rams gave up to opponents.
- Radford went 13-7 against the spread and 17-7 overall when it scored more than 62.9 points last season.
Radford vs. VCU Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|VCU
|16-15-0
|12-19-0
|Radford
|14-14-0
|13-15-0
Radford vs. VCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|VCU
|Radford
|15-3
|Home Record
|10-3
|8-3
|Away Record
|7-10
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-6-0
|73.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.5
|68.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.9
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
