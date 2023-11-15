The VCU Rams (0-1) meet the Radford Highlanders (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Radford vs. VCU Game Information

Radford Top Players (2022-23)

  • DaQuan Smith: 13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Josiah Jeffers: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Bryan Antoine: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Justin Archer: 7.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Shaquan Jules: 7.7 PTS, 6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

VCU Top Players (2022-23)

  • Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen DeLoach: 9.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Jamir Watkins: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Brandon Johns Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jayden Nunn: 9.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Radford vs. VCU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

VCU Rank VCU AVG Radford AVG Radford Rank
191st 70.9 Points Scored 69.3 235th
24th 62.9 Points Allowed 64.8 40th
264th 30.3 Rebounds 30.6 251st
231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd
310th 6.1 3pt Made 6.5 274th
179th 13 Assists 11.8 281st
283rd 12.9 Turnovers 11 99th

