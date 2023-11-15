How to Watch the Radford vs. East Tennessee State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Radford Highlanders (2-1) play the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) at 11:30 AM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
Radford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Radford vs. East Tennessee State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Buccaneers' 64.4 points per game last year were just 2.3 more points than the 62.1 the Highlanders allowed.
- East Tennessee State had a 21-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 63.6 points.
- Last year, the Highlanders averaged 63.6 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 55.7 the Buccaneers allowed.
- Radford went 12-8 last season when scoring more than 55.7 points.
Radford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Concord
|W 77-53
|Dedmon Center
|11/9/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|W 67-49
|Ramsey Center
|11/12/2023
|Norfolk State
|L 70-46
|Dedmon Center
|11/15/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Dedmon Center
|11/18/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Dedmon Center
|11/23/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
