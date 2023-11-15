The Radford Highlanders (2-1) face the VCU Rams (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Radford vs. VCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Radford Stats Insights

The Highlanders' 46% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.5 percentage points higher than the Rams allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Radford went 16-5 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.

The Rams ranked 231st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Highlanders ranked 142nd.

The Highlanders' 69.3 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 62.9 the Rams allowed to opponents.

Radford went 17-7 last season when it scored more than 62.9 points.

Radford Home & Away Comparison

At home, Radford averaged 72.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 65.9.

At home, the Highlanders conceded 62.6 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 65.4.

At home, Radford knocked down 6.2 treys per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (6.4). Radford's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.6%) than on the road (35.2%) as well.

Radford Upcoming Schedule