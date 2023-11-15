Wednesday's game between the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) and Radford Highlanders (2-1) squaring off at Dedmon Center has a projected final score of 71-46 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of East Tennessee State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 11:30 AM ET on November 15.

The Highlanders are coming off of a 70-46 loss to Norfolk State in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Radford vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

Radford vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 71, Radford 46

Radford Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Highlanders outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game last season, with a +47 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.6 points per game (207th in college basketball) and allowed 62.1 per contest (110th in college basketball).

In conference contests, Radford put up fewer points per game (62.3) than its overall average (63.6).

Offensively the Highlanders performed better at home last season, averaging 67.9 points per game, compared to 58.1 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, Radford allowed 55.6 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it allowed 65.9.

