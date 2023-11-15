Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NHL has nine games on its Tuesday schedule -- see below for anytime goal-scorer odds from around the league.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
David Pastrnak (Bruins) -115 to score
Bruins vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
- Pastrnak's stats: 10 goals in 14 games
Sam Reinhart (Panthers) +115 to score
Panthers vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
- Reinhart's stats: 11 goals in 14 games
Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +120 to score
Panthers vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
- Tkachuk's stats: 3 goals in 14 games
Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +125 to score
Lightning vs. Blues
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
- Kucherov's stats: 11 goals in 14 games
Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +125 to score
Capitals vs. Golden Knights
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
- Ovechkin's stats: 4 goals in 13 games
Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +125 to score
Penguins vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
- Guentzel's stats: 5 goals in 13 games
Kyle Connor (Jets) +130 to score
Jets vs. Devils
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
- Connor's stats: 11 goals in 14 games
Cole Caufield (Canadiens) +135 to score
Canadiens vs. Flames
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
- Caufield's stats: 5 goals in 15 games
Brayden Point (Lightning) +135 to score
Lightning vs. Blues
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
- Point's stats: 6 goals in 15 games
Mark Scheifele (Jets) +140 to score
Jets vs. Devils
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14
- Scheifele's stats: 5 goals in 14 games
