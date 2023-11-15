The Washington Wizards (2-8) are 5.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (8-3) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSSW.

Wizards vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 123 - Wizards 117

Wizards vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 5.5)

Mavericks (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-6.6)

Mavericks (-6.6) Pick OU: Under (242.5)



Under (242.5) Computer Predicted Total: 239.8

The Mavericks have been more successful against the spread than the Wizards this season, tallying an ATS record of 6-5-0, as opposed to the 5-5-0 mark of the Wizards.

Dallas hasn't covered the spread as a 5.5-point favorite or more this season, while Washington covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more 50% of the time.

Dallas' games have gone over the total 81.8% of the time this season (nine out of 11), which is more often than Washington's games have (seven out of 10).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Mavericks are 7-2, while the Wizards are 1-7 as moneyline underdogs.

Wizards Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Wizards are eighth in the NBA offensively (115.3 points scored per game) and third-worst defensively (122.5 points allowed).

In 2023-24, Washington is worst in the league in rebounds (38.9 per game) and worst in rebounds allowed (51.4).

At 28 assists per game, the Wizards are fourth-best in the NBA.

Washington is 21st in the league in turnovers per game (14.9) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (16.2).

The Wizards are 12th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.7 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (35.7%).

