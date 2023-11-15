How to Watch the Longwood vs. JMU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Longwood Lancers (1-2) face the James Madison Dukes (2-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.
Longwood Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Longwood vs. JMU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Lancers scored an average of 59.9 points per game last year, only 0.9 fewer points than the 60.8 the Dukes gave up to opponents.
- When Longwood gave up fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 8-6.
- Last year, the Dukes averaged just 3.8 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Lancers gave up (73.4).
- JMU went 10-0 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.
- The Dukes shot 37.2% from the field last season, 14.7 percentage points lower than the 51.9% the Lancers allowed to opponents.
- The Lancers' 19.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 20.2 percentage points lower than the Dukes allowed to their opponents (40%).
Longwood Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ American
|L 81-68
|Bender Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Delaware
|L 81-55
|Bob Carpenter Center
|11/12/2023
|Chowan
|W 88-59
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/15/2023
|@ JMU
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
