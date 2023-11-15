Wednesday's contest between the Longwood Lancers (1-1) and Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-1) matching up at Hytche Athletic Center has a projected final score of 74-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Longwood, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 15.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Longwood vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Princess Anne, Maryland

Princess Anne, Maryland Venue: Hytche Athletic Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Longwood vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Score Prediction

Prediction: Longwood 74, Maryland-Eastern Shore 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Longwood vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Computer Predicted Spread: Longwood (-0.4)

Longwood (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Longwood Performance Insights

Last year Longwood put up 73.2 points per game (139th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 66.2 points per contest (64th-ranked).

Last year the Lancers grabbed 32.2 rebounds per game (147th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 28.7 rebounds per contest (43rd-ranked).

Longwood put up 12.4 assists per game, which ranked them 230th in the nation.

The Lancers ranked 122nd in the nation with 11.3 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 50th with 13.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Lancers made 7.5 three-pointers per game (166th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while putting up a 35.2% three-point percentage (116th-ranked).

Last season Longwood ceded 7.8 threes per game (252nd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 34.8% (255th-ranked) from downtown.

Longwood attempted 36 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 62.7% of the shots it attempted (and 71% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 21.4 treys per contest, which were 37.3% of its shots (and 29% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.