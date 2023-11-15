Wednesday's game between the James Madison Dukes (2-1) and Longwood Lancers (1-2) going head to head at Atlantic Union Bank Center has a projected final score of 70-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of JMU, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 15.

The Lancers are coming off of an 88-59 win over Chowan in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Longwood vs. JMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Longwood vs. JMU Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 70, Longwood 62

Longwood Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lancers were outscored by 13.5 points per game last season (scoring 59.9 points per game to rank 277th in college basketball while giving up 73.4 per contest to rank 343rd in college basketball) and had a -404 scoring differential overall.

Longwood averaged 6 more points in Big South games (65.9) than overall (59.9).

The Lancers scored more points at home (66.1 per game) than on the road (55.3) last season.

At home, Longwood gave up 70.3 points per game last season. Away, it allowed 77.1.

