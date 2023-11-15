The Washington Wizards, with Jordan Poole, match up versus the Dallas Mavericks at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Poole put up 14 points, six assists and three steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 111-107 loss versus the Raptors.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Poole, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-122)

Over 16.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-128)

Over 2.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+104)

Over 4.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+114)

Looking to bet on one or more of Poole's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Mavericks gave up 114.1 points per game last year, 16th in the league.

Giving up 44.7 rebounds per contest last season, the Mavericks were 22nd in the league in that category.

The Mavericks conceded 24.9 assists per contest last year (eighth in the NBA).

Defensively, the Mavericks conceded 11.1 made three-pointers per game last season, best in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jordan Poole vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 26 16 1 6 0 0 0 2/4/2023 27 3 3 1 1 0 0 11/29/2022 27 9 2 9 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.