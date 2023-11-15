The Carolina Hurricanes (9-6) are heavily favored (-250 moneyline odds to win) when they host a game against the Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-1), who have +200 moneyline odds, on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Philadelphia has played nine games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

In the 13 times this season the Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 9-4 in those games.

The Flyers have been the underdog 11 times this season, and upset their opponent in six, or 54.5%, of those games.

When playing with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter, Carolina has compiled a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Philadelphia has had moneyline odds of +200 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (-111) 2.5 (+115) Michael Bunting 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+135) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-133) 2.5 (-110)

Flyers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Tyson Foerster 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+145) 1.5 (-161) Joel Farabee 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+140) 1.5 (-154) Cam Atkinson 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+115) 2.5 (-128)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 2-7 3-7-0 6.4 2.7 2.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.7 2.4 7 23.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 6-4 4-6-0 6.3 3.2 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.2 3.2 3 8.8% Record as ML Favorite 6-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-2 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

Flyers Recent Betting Performance

