The North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) play the Hampton Pirates (0-1) at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hampton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hampton vs. North Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Pirates' 61.8 points per game last year were only two more points than the 59.8 the Tar Heels allowed.

Hampton had a 10-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.

Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Tar Heels put up were just four more points than the Pirates gave up (64.9).

When North Carolina scored more than 64.9 points last season, it went 15-5.

The Tar Heels shot 41.6% from the field last season, 9.9 percentage points lower than the 51.5% the Pirates allowed to opponents.

The Pirates shot 22.6% from the field, 14.2% lower than the 36.8% the Tar Heels' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hampton Schedule