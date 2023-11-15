Wednesday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-1) against the George Mason Patriots (3-0) at EagleBank Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-66 in favor of Pittsburgh, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 15.

The Patriots are coming off of a 77-72 win over William & Mary in their most recent game on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

George Mason vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

George Mason vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Pittsburgh 83, George Mason 66

Other A-10 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

George Mason Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Patriots' -41 scoring differential last season (outscored by 1.3 points per game) was a result of putting up 60.5 points per game (268th in college basketball) while giving up 61.8 per contest (104th in college basketball).

Offensively, George Mason posted 59.9 points per game last season in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (60.5 points per game) was 0.6 PPG higher.

The Patriots put up 62.8 points per game in home games last year. In away games, they averaged 57.5 points per contest.

George Mason ceded 57.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 61.3 when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.