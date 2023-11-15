Deni Avdija and his Washington Wizards teammates face off versus the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 111-107 loss versus the Raptors, Avdija totaled nine points, eight rebounds and six assists.

In this piece we'll examine Avdija's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-104)

Over 12.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-135)

Over 6.5 (-135) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-147)

Over 3.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+172)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Mavericks were 16th in the NBA last season, conceding 114.1 points per contest.

Allowing 44.7 rebounds per game last year, the Mavericks were 22nd in the league in that category.

The Mavericks were the eighth-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 24.9.

In terms of three-point defense, the Mavericks were No. 1 in the NBA last season, giving up 11.1 makes per game.

Deni Avdija vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 32 15 10 3 0 0 3 11/10/2022 32 12 6 4 1 0 1

