The Washington Wizards, Corey Kispert included, square off versus the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Kispert put up 10 points in his last game, which ended in a 111-107 loss versus the Raptors.

If you'd like to place a bet on Kispert's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-115)

Over 10.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-179)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Mavericks conceded 114.1 points per contest last year, 16th in the NBA.

Giving up 44.7 rebounds per game last year, the Mavericks were 22nd in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks were ranked eighth in the league defensively last season, conceding 24.9 per contest.

On defense, the Mavericks conceded 11.1 made three-pointers per game last year, best in the league.

Corey Kispert vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 34 14 7 1 2 0 1 11/10/2022 23 7 0 1 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.