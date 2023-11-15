Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arlington County Today - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
In Arlington County, Virginia, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Arlington County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Yorktown High School at Osbourn High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Manassas, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.