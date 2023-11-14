Tuesday's game features the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) and the Providence Friars (2-0) squaring off at Amica Mutual Pavilion in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 85-69 win for heavily favored Wisconsin according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 14.

According to our computer prediction, Wisconsin projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup versus Providence. The total is listed at 144.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Amica Mutual Pavilion Line: Wisconsin -1.5

Wisconsin -1.5 Point Total: 144.5

Wisconsin vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 85, Providence 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. Providence

Pick ATS: Wisconsin (-1.5)



Wisconsin (-1.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



Wisconsin Performance Insights

At 65.3 points scored per game and 63.6 points conceded last year, Wisconsin was 328th in the nation on offense and 30th defensively.

The Badgers grabbed 29.5 rebounds per game and conceded 32.7 boards last year, ranking 302nd and 283rd, respectively, in college basketball.

At 11.6 assists per game last year, Wisconsin was 300th in college basketball.

Beyond the arc, the Badgers were 112th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.9) last season. They were 174th in 3-point percentage at 34.2%.

Last season, Wisconsin was 51st in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.2 per game) and 58th in defensive 3-point percentage (31.6%).

Wisconsin attempted 40.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 33.2% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it took 59.8% of its shots, with 66.8% of its makes coming from there.

Providence Performance Insights

Providence ranked 50th in college basketball last season with 77.3 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 207th with 71 points allowed per game.

The Friars grabbed 34.8 boards per game (35th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 29.8 rebounds per contest (90th-ranked).

Providence averaged 14.6 assists per game, which ranked them 70th in the nation.

The Friars committed 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.4 turnovers per contest (224th-ranked).

With 6.6 treys per game, the Friars were 266th in the country. They owned a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 156th in college basketball.

Providence allowed 6.8 treys per game (128th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 33.9% three-point percentage (194th-ranked).

Providence attempted 40.8 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 68.1% of the shots it attempted (and 75.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19.1 three-pointers per contest, which were 31.9% of its shots (and 24.2% of the team's buckets).

