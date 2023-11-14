The Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) host the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) at John Paul Jones Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. There is no line set for the matchup.

Virginia vs. N.C. A&T Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Virginia Betting Records & Stats

Virginia won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Virginia (12-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 40% of the time, 5.5% less often than N.C. A&T (10-12-0) last year.

Virginia vs. N.C. A&T Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 67.8 138.6 60.5 134.3 128.7 N.C. A&T 70.8 138.6 73.8 134.3 142.3

Additional Virginia Insights & Trends

Last year, the Cavaliers recorded six fewer points per game (67.8) than the Aggies gave up (73.8).

Virginia went 5-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Virginia vs. N.C. A&T Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 12-18-0 15-15-0 N.C. A&T 10-12-0 10-12-0

Virginia vs. N.C. A&T Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia N.C. A&T 15-1 Home Record 8-5 6-5 Away Record 4-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

